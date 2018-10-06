2 nabbed in Talisay drug op

By John Aroa | October 06,2018 - 11:01 AM

Two drug suspects were arrested during the implementation of a search warrant at the Vista Grande Subdivision, Bulacao, Talisay City on October 6, Saturday.

Talisay City Police Chief Supt. Marlu Conag identified the suspects as Jhon kirk Bendanillo and Angelou Libosada.

Police recovered three medium packs, five small sachets and drug paraphernalia from the suspects, all worth P107,114.

The arrest steemed after a search warrant was issued by Judge Leopoldo Cañete of RTC Branch 60 in Barili, Cebu.

Suspects are now detained at Talisay Police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.