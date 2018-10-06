Naga search and retrieval ops ends today

The search and retrieval operations for landslide victims in Barangay Tinaan, Naga City ends today.

In a press briefing, Naga City Mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong said they have received advisory from the central office of Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to already cease retrieval operations.

“According to MGB, ground zero poses threats to the responders especially that it has been raining in the few days,” Chiong said.

However, she added that law enforcers from the Philippine National Police (PNP) will still be deployed in order to secure the area from trespassers.