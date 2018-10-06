Cebu celebrates Cooperative Month

Members of different cooperatives in Cebu gathered at the activity center of a mall in Cebu City for the opening of the Cooperative Month Celebration, Saturday morning (October 6).

The gathering started with a motorcade from Plaza Sugbu to the Robinson’s Galleria Mall at the North Reclamation Area, which was then followed by a Holy Mass.

After the mass, Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales and cooperative leaders in Cebu led the formal opening of exhibits by different cooperatives.

Booths had on display orchids and agricultural products which included pure turmeric powder and taro chips among others.

In his message, Andales, chairperson of the City Cooperative Development Council (CCDC), said that the Cebu City government is committed to help in the development of programs that will ensure the growth of the different cooperatives in the city.

“Please continue supporting CCDC and be our partners in creating a better society especially in Cebu City,” he said.

In exchange, he asked cooperative members to also exercise social responsibility and help the city especially addressing garbage and vandalism concerns.

“Daghan man gyud ta dili ta magpataka ug labay sa atong basura,” he said.

Andales said that when typhoon Ompong hit Luzon, garbage was washed into the Manila Bay.

“We don’t want that to happen in the city of Cebu,” he said.