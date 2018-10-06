DLIC downs SIPS in PSDL hoops
The Divine Life Institute of Cebu (DLIC) defeated the San Isidro Parish School (SIPS), 49-36, in the 18-Under category of the Private Schools Developmental League (PSDL) Basketball on Saturday morning at the Cebu Cherish School, Inc. (CCSI) gym.
Niño Vin Clark Jugan led DLIC with 13 points while Vince Benaro scored 12 for SIPS.
DLIC remained undefeated with a 5-0 (win-loss) card while SIPS fell to 3-2.
