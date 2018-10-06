CHR to take custody of Malubog shooting survivors

The Commission on Human Rights in Central Visayas (CHR-7) will take custody of the two survivors of the shooting incident in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City last Thursday.

CHR – 7 chief investigator Leo Villarino told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview that they will be placing the survivors under their custody.

“Once they will be discharged from the hospital, we will place them under our custody,” said Villarino.

“It was the request of the survivors and their relatives for our office to intervene since they said they feared for their lives,” he added.

However, Villarino refused to divulge further details so as not to preempt anything.

On Thursday early morning, five were killed in a shooting incident in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City.

Antonio Belande and Sharmine Puran hid in the bushes for more than three hours and emerged from hiding when village officials, reporters, and investigators started arriving at the crime scene past 6 a.m.

The two survivors claimed that policemen brought them to the mountain barangay where they were shot.