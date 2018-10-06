Mandaue City cops seek public help in going after scalawags
The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has encouraged the public to help them run after police scalawags.
Tarpaulins bearing the office’s contact numbers have been posted in public places urging the public to report about abusive policemen.
According to the MCPO’s Facebook page, the move is part of the Philippine National Police (PNP) internal cleansing and to regain the trust of the public.
