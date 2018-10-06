Quisumbing to forge an alliance with HNP

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing and his allies have decided to forge an alliance with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

Quisumbing, in an interview, said the principles of HNP is aligned with the local party Hugpong Mandauehanon.

Mayor Duterte will be in Mandaue City on October 20 to formalize their ties with Quisumbing.