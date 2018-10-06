Man released from jail shot dead
By Benjie B. Talisic |October 06,2018 - 03:10 PM
Police investigators still have no identities of the assailants who shot dead a man who was just released from the Talisay City Jail on Friday.
Dexter Valendez was walking along the road in Maghaway, Talisay City on Friday evening when the assailants on board a white van shot him several times.
Valendez was released from the jail on Friday.
