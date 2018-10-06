Pacquiao in Cebu today to receive Cebuano Heritage Award, grace MPBL game

Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be honored with the Cebuano Heritage Award given by the League of Municipalities of the Philippines-Cebu.

The 44 Cebu municipal mayors led by Tuburan Mayor Aljun Diamante all agreed to give Pacquiao the award for being a global sports icon, a philanthropist and a dedicated public servant.

Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) commissioner Kenneth Duremdes had confirmed the arrival of Pacquiao today to personally receive the award.

The award will be given during the MPBL games tonight, which will be held at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak gym.