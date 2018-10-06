Mandaue residents urged to report errant cops

The Mandaue City Police Office called on residents to help them run after police scalawags in order to cleanse their ranks.

On Saturday, police personnel posted tarpaulins stating the office’s hotline numbers around Mandaue City’s public areas for those who wish to file a complaint against erring police officers.

“Importante gyod kaayo ang pagkuha nato sa pagsalig sa katawhan kon makita nila sa pagserbisyo ug maayo ta motratar sa mga tawo (It is important to gain public trust when they see policemen who are doing their jobs and treat people well),” Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, Mandaue City police chief.

Entoma said they can entertain tips through text messages for those afraid of being identified. If verified, Entoma said errant cops face either suspension or be sacked from their posts.

“They only have to text their names, the problem, the barangay the incident happen, and our personnel will check on it if is included in our drug watchlist (or if they committed any crime),” Entoma said.