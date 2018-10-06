Cebuano Juntilla leads Valientes to victory over Steel

The Zamboanga Valientes leaned on a strong second half surge to overcome an early 10-point deficit and stun the Basilan Steel, 94-80, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Saturday night at the packed University of San Jose-Recoletos gym in Basak, Cebu City.

Reed Juntilla, playing in front of a massive number of friends and family, made it a homecoming to remember as he led the comeback and finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Zamboanga even their record up at 5-5 (win-loss).

The Steel feel to 4-7.

The game featured a collection of Cebuanos and Cesafi products. Aside from Juntilla, who used to play for the University of the Visayas, also playing in the game were former Green Lancers Von Lanete, Mark Ababon and Rino Berame and former M. Lhuillier-Cebu City standouts Ferdinand Lusdoc and Jojo Tangkay.