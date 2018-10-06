Palace initiates steps to ease effects of rising commodity prices

MALACAÑANG assured the public yesterday that the government is taking steps to address the issue on the increasing prices of commodities due to the continuous rise of inflation rate in the country.

“We all know that our countrymen are feeling the effects of rising prices of commodities that is why the government is taking steps to address the situation,” Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement in Filipino.

The comment of Roque came after the country’s inflation rate reached 6.7 percent year-on-year in September, a new over nine-year high.

In line with the government’s effort to address the said issue, Roque said that President Rodrigo Duterte signed an administrative order that aims to lower the price of food products.

“President Duterte signed Administrative Order (AO) No. 13 last month to streamline procedures on the importation of agricultural products, including rice,” Roque said.

“This will lower the price of basic food products for Filipino consumers since certain administrative requirements unduly add to the cost of importation and limit food supply,” added.