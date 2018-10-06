Duque says no need to be alarmed by Duterte’s health

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III advised the public yesterday not to be alarmed by the detection of a “growth” in the digestive tract of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The President’s endoscopy showed what appeared to be “growth” in his digestive tract, which would require him to undergo more tests.

According to Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, the President had his checkup on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at the Cardinal Santos Hospital in San Juan.

Asked if the public should worry on Duterte’s digestive tract, Duque said in an interview with DZMM Teleradyo that the President would continue with his duties and responsibilities.

Duque said he saw no signs of the President getting weak during Cabinet meeting.

He added the President’s weight loss was probably due to frequent trips to places hit by calamities, such as Northern and Central Luzon, which were devastated by Typhoon Ompong, and Naga City in Cebu which was hit by landslide.

“Siyempre pagod din si Pangulo,” he said.

[Of course the President is tired.]

Meanwhile, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said yesterday that there was nothing to worry about the health of President Duterte, saying having a “growth” is normal for someone aged 60 and up and that hospital could correct that.

In any case, the government could rely on an “order of succession,” Sotto said in an interview with AM radio DWIZ.

“And hospitals nowadays have very good health packages. Whatever illness you have, they have a remedy,” Sotto said in Filipino.

Duterte admitted on Wednesday during his speech before the military in Malacañang that he had gone through an hourlong medical checkup at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan.