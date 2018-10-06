One of the sweetest words I received while recovering from my breast surgery were those coming from survivors of breast cancer who shared their inspiring journey.

It was from Me’anne Alcordo-Solomon that I first heard the term Kasuso.

I like the term Kasuso because it exudes giving life.

It’s October and it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month which everyone should take seriously for one will never know when it will come.

It is interesting that as you grow older you get to feel your body not only for aches and pains but also for lumps in the breasts and underarms or any inner corner of the body.

It was in early January this year that I made this discovery of a small lump in my left breast which I did not take seriously not until March to April when it grew big and hard and moving.

My first move was to see my cousin ob-gyne who suggested that it should be removed.

It was removed first week of June.

The biopsy result showed that I had Stage II A cancer.

Per suggestion of former students and friends I consulted a breast doctor and oncologists who thoroughly explained to me the results and the treatment that I should undergo.

I did not feel scared because I understood what they were saying and giving me all the options.

Another thing was I think because the oncologists were my former students in UP High and I trust them because I know them just as they know me.

With this I was not scared but I had to prepare myself physically, emotionally and financially for any forthcoming treatment.

I underwent breast surgery in August, this time removing the left breast.

I never hesitated to decide on its removal just as I readily had the lump removed.

I salute Angelina Jolie who had her two breasts removed after she was diagnosed of having cancerous cells because she lost her mother to breast cancer and she was thinking of her children.

What a courageous act for a celebrity whose physical assets are a great premium of her staying status.

I have always been wary of undergoing chemotherapy.

I was elated when I learned that there is another treatment called target drug therapy which is complimentary to chemotherapy, I was so bent on this for sometime but considering the results it would only treat 35%.

It seems both procedures would have to be implemented for faster and better results.

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month educates the public not only of the importance of early detection but also what to do.

For the whole month there are services like mammogramy in health centers and for the whole year round affordable sometimes free services for women’s health at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

Part of empowering women is to make them conscious of their health everyday not only when they are abused by their spouses or their partners.

With this practice they will also pass it on to their children.

Many women especially the younger ones spend time enhancing their breasts, maybe they should also include examination of their breasts.

Still on breasts, I now understand and appreciate the popular movements in Indian classic dancing especially in temples where women have special communication with their breasts.

We also see this in Indian paintings and sculpture. It is because they have such value for giving life.

Some friends who passed away after battling with breast cancer were afraid to have their breasts removed for some reasons like it is not the practice, family members and relatives do not approve of it.

I think we need to change that.

There are now programs to help breast cancer patients cope with their conditions whether medically and financially.

Support from family, relatives, friends and colleagues is the most valuable way of coping.

This was what I experienced for the last three months – getting life, energy, hope, love.

This is where the term Kasuso comes very meaningful, kasuso does not have an English counterpart.

This month all kasusos (survivors and still coping) continue and reinforce the campaign for more and active breast cancer awareness.

Kasuso is inspiring, comforting and empowering.

It’s very sisterly, feminine, nurturing, motherly and even spiritual.

Thank you, Me’anne, for introducing the term.

To all of you, happy KASUSO month.