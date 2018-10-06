Janine Gutierrez: Charming old Soul

MORE than the good looks, the sizzling magazine covers, and the showbiz pedigree, Janine Gutierrez is a self-confessed old soul.

Proof of this is her choice of literature—classics such as “Wuthering Heights,” “The Picture of Dorian Gray,” and “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

Early this year, the actress, model, and host wowed her followers on Instagram when she a posted a photo of her wearing her famous mamita’s (grandmother) old dress.

As they say, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Janine is one of the granddaughters of Asia’s Queen of Songs, Pilita Corrales.

Her parents are 1980s stars Ramon Christopher Gutierrez and Lotlot de Leon.

And as if these aren’t enough, her maternal grandparents are multi-awarded actors Christopher de Leon and Nora Aunor.

Up close, the 29-year-old Kapuso sweetheart is a hands-down stunner.

Currently one of the leading ladies of GMA 7’s action-fantasy series “Victor Magtanggol” starring Alden Richards, Janine portrays Gwen Regalado, a field reporter and daughter of a politician.

She rolls with the punches, gets flung on a harness, but is she giving in to the “pressure” like most showbiz leading ladies?

Janine answers in the negative, and always with a smile.

Instead, she wants to share her positive outlook on life, her penchant for all things vintage, and the importance of family.

Truly, there’s more to this woman than meets the eye. (NRG)

Your Lola Pilita is from Cebu. How does it feel to be back in her homefront?

Happy and super masaya dahil feel ko na may lukso ng dugo ako dito sa Cebu. Tsaka sa lechon! Tinawagan ko nga po siya kanina and I told her that I am here kasi madalas din siya pabalik-balik dito for shows. She lives in Lahug and ‘yung house niya is ‘yung sa may dating Waterfront, I think.

What’s the vibe like on the set of “Victor Magtanggol”?

Masaya! It’s funny kasi since it is a show na malakas ang special effects, minsan nag e-eksena kami, nag-a-acting kami na may tumatama sa amin pero wala naman talaga. So, sometimes, pag tinitingnan, nakakatawa pala ‘tong ginagawa natin. Very light ang mood sa set and maswerte kami kasi we are surrounded by very approachable na veterans like Ms. Connie (Reyes), palaging may prayer for us. Palagi siyang may

inspiring words sa team. Talagang kung kailangan mo ng inspirasyon o ma uplift ka, kung anong pressure, lapit ka lang kay Tita Connie. Parang nabasbasan ka, ano?

What has been your biggest challenge so far?

Physically, I think ‘yung mga harness scenes kasi ipit ipit talaga ng mga kalooban mo dito habang lumilipad ka. I guess siguro very challenging din ‘yung mga expectation kasi napakalaki nung show. At first, people did not know what to expect, na ano ba ‘to parang Thor? Nasa Pilipinas? Sino ba tong makakasama sa show na ‘to? It is a new group ‘eh na ngayon lang pinagsama. Siguro ‘yung pressure po is talagang magsilbi siya na inspirasyon.

How do you deal with the pressure?

Prayers (smiles).

How did you prepare for this series?

Meron po kaming training na ginawa. Actually feeling ko dapat hindi ako kasama sa training pero gusto ko rin kasi talaga. Dream ko kasi magka-action scenes. Pinilit pilit kong pwede namang makasilip sa training ng mga superheroes. Nag parkour training po kami, para makapag prepare sa intense na action scenes para natural talaga gumalaw. And wala kaming masyadong training na ginawa sa lipad lipad sa mga harness pero parang on the set doon na ‘yung mismong practice, ‘yung rehearsal kung paano ka ba lilipad, aangat, nakasabit kasi so medyo konti lang kontrol mo. ‘Yung rehearsal na mismo, every time may scene na ganoon, dagdag training na rin siya.

What do you like about your character, Gwen?

Her as a reporter, I think it is really about honesty. Dahil si Gwen po meron siyang special na pagtingin kay Hammerman dahil nahuhusgahan siya (Hammerman) ng hindi tama. Gusto lang ni Gwen na maikwento sa lahat ng tao kung ano ang totoo na parang minsan kasi buti pa sa mga tao na nakikita kung ano pwedeng husgahan mo nang ganyan. Si Gwen gusto niyang malaman ng lahat ng tao ang totoo. Pag dating sa family niya, since she comes from a political family, ‘yung father niya is hindi tuwid na politiko so as much as possible, gusto niya na maitapat sa tamang landas ang daddy niya. Kahit ganoon ang mga tao sa paligid niya, hindi siya magpapa-sway or affected, magpapa pressure na ganoon na lang. I think ‘yun din ‘yung value na gusto ko makuha.

Was it unnerving that being part of Victor Magtanggol you had to deal with online hate from fans? How do you deal with bashers?

As much as possible ako I deal with them with humor na if I can respond something funny to lighten up the mood. Because if you can’t say something nice better not to say anything ‘di ba? So I only respond if meron akong joke or if I can say something nice to them kasi usually pag merong mga taong mean sa ‘yo, if you show them kindness parang tumutupi sila. So as much as possible you can, beat them with kindness.

What do you do to destress?

If I have the time gusto ko talagang lumayo, and I wish na ganun lang talaga siya kadali dahil gusto ko lang makakita ng ibang view. ‘Yung ibang green na makapag-hinga lang ‘yung mata mo like in Tagaytay or saan man. Mahilig talaga akong mag beach pero ang tagal ko nang nakapag punta. Tsaka Netflix.

What are you Netflixing right now?

Ngayon mga light shows lang kasi pang destress because last time it was horror. Lately I saw Insatiable. It was so funny. Parang ang tanga-tanga lang (laughter).

Aside from Netflix and acting, what are you into these days?

I am reading “Wuthering Heights” by Charlotte Bronte, ‘yun ba ‘yung ibinase ‘yung “Hihintayin Kita sa Langit.” Gusto ko na siyang panoorin dahil gusto ko pagkatapos basahin ‘yung book at mapapanood ko na ‘yung mga movies na ibinase or inspired doon sa book. Favorite ko talaga ‘yung classics like “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

Did you always want to be an actress?

My gosh! So late ko lang talaga na-realize na dati ko pa pala siyang gusto. Because dati pasaway ako kasi since halos lahat ng kamag-anak ko ay artista. Eversince bata pa ako bilang pasaway ay ayaw ko. So late ko lang na realize na gusto ko pala talaga so siyempre hiyang-hiya pa ako na, Mama, gusto ko talaga. Kasi nga the whole time in denial ako kasi nga I just wanted to be different and it’s in me pala talaga.

Is it because you got it from your mom? Would you have a favorite movie of hers?

‘Yung “Feng Shui,” and that iconic (death) scene. And mahilig talaga ako sa horror and ‘yun talaga ‘yung horror movie na natakot talaga ako. Gusto ko din ‘yung movie niya na “Love Boat.” I heard na they even came here and then Bohol and muntik pa nga daw lumubog ‘yung barko. And yes, I also love ‘yung “Tiyanak” and “Prinsesang Gusgusin.”

What has been the greatest lesson your mother imparted to you?

Si Mama kasi she would do everything for the people she loves. I saw her taking care of her siblings. I saw her doing and giving her everything for us so ‘yun siguro ‘yung showing your love in that way. You just give your all.

Who are the actresses you look up to?

Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, and Natalie Portman.

Any dream projects that you want to be part of?

Gusto ko po ‘yung hindi glamour na role. ‘Yung wala akong makeup, hindi ako inayusan talaga. ‘Yung mala indie, para maiba naman.

What was the last brave thing you did?

Sa set po. Sinabit nila ako sa building na naka harness. So I got in the set, kasi may mga harness, may mga pangkabit, sabi ko para kanino ‘yan? Sino isasabit? Sabi nila, ikaw. Akala ko joke lang, ‘yun pala ako talaga! My God! So ‘yun, tiwala lang. Kasi even if there is a harness, it is really scary pag nakasabit ka sa mataas. I remember, merong mga na aksidente sa ganyan. So noong una: Oh my gosh! Takot me! Pero I think you have to trust your team and sa show naman ‘eh parang pamilya kami dito.

If you weren’t in showbiz, what would you have been doing now?

I always wanted to be a diplomat and ‘yun ‘yung inaral ko sa school because dream ko talaga was to travel and meet a lot of people. To live in different places. And I wanted to work for the OFWs so in a way nagagamit ko siya with my role right now. ‘Yun lang naman ‘yung ipinagsasalamat ko na I get to travel and work with

different people.

What’s your most memorable travel experience?

’Yung recent ko nung nag Japan ako last March. It was just right in time for the Sakura cherry blossoms so ang super ganda talaga. I didn’t expect na ganun siya kaganda.

Gracing those magazine covers and endorsements you have been lauded by many for your looks. How would you describe your style?

Classic. Gusto ko ‘yung mga vintage pieces or mukhang luma that’s why I really love shopping in my lola’s closet.

What goes into your mind when people say you’re beautiful?

Nahihiya po ako. Actually ‘yun nga po ‘yung itinuro sa akin sa workshop–na dapat din daw marunong ka din talagang

tumanggap ng compliment.

Any pet peeves?

Laziness. Kasi I’m also guilty of such and I think ‘yun talaga ‘yung kalaban ng success.

What’s your current state of mind?

I am just seizing the moment. Right now I am just making the most of the opportunity and every happy moment. And I don’t let any good moment pass me by.