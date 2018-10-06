Eva Patalinjug leaves Miss Grand International 2018 pageant in Myanmar

CEBUANA beauty queen and Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Grand International Eva Psychee Patalinjug left the country yesterday to compete for the Miss Grand International 2018 in Myanmar.

Binibining Pilipinas shared photos of Patalinjug’s departure on its Facebook page yesterday.

“Binibining Pilipinas Grand International leaves today! Eva is airport bound and ready for Myanmar. Let us wish her the very best,” the post reads.

This year, 80 candidates are joining the pageant.

The coronation night is slated on October 25.

Patalinjug posted a photo of her on Instagram bringing the Philippine flag.

“And we’re off PHILIPPINES! Bringing with me all the hopes and dreams of all the Filipinos. So over the moon to be able to

represent my country in @missgrandinternational,” she said.

The Cebuana beauty queen asked for love, prayers, and support from fellow Filipinos on her Miss Grand International 2018 journey.

Patalinjug is the successor of fellow Cebuana beauty queen and Miss Grand International 2017 second runner-up Elizabeth Clenci.

Patalinjug, a resident of Lapu-Lapu City, won the Binibining Pilipinas 2018 Grand International title last March.

Before joining national and international pageants, she won Ms. Cebu 2014 first runner-up and Mutya ng Pilipinas-Asia Pacific International 2014.

Other titles of Patalinjug are Ms. CVRAA 2007, Mutya ng Palarong Pambansa 2008 and Ms. PRISAA 2010.