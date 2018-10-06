Quisumbing, allies tie up with Davao mayor’s party

MANDAUE City Mayor Gabriel Luis “Luigi” Quisumbing and his allies are forging an alliance with Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte’s regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP).

In an interview on Friday, Quisumbing said the principles of HNP had been aligned with their local party Hugpong Mandauehanon ng Pagbabago.

“We are very happy and excited especially since we have seen sa Hugpong ng Pagbabago – the ideals and principles of the party (are) very close to our own outlook and perspective of our local governance,” said Quisumbing, who is also planning to seek reelection in next year’s midterm elections.

He added that forging an alliance with the Davao City mayor, who is the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, would also mean that issues concerning the city would be heard easily.

“The concerns and issues (that) affect local government units (LGUs) will have a very strong voice since Mayor Sara has quite a background as a local official, and other members of Hugpong are all mayors and governors,” Quisumbing said.

Mayor Duterte will be in Mandaue City on Oct. 20 to sign a memorandum of agreement to formalize ties with Quisumbing and his party.