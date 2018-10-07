Bato hands over P100,000 to Naga LGU

Bringing with him around 50 bikers, Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa handed to Naga City mayor Kristine Vanessa Chiong a check worth P100,000 for the landslide victims housed in eleven evacuation centers in the city.

Dela Rosa said the money was from his own pocket and friends who asked him to give the donations.

Although Dela Rosa affirmed that his bid for the senatorial race is final, Dela Rosa said the aid should not be taken as a campaign stunt.

“Unta di lang lainon pagsabot kay di man pod to akoang personal nga kwarta tanan, amot-amot man to sa atong mga amigo aron makatabang lang diri sa atong mga kababayan nga nagpait tungod sa disgrasya,” Dela Rosa said.

“May eleksyon o wala, kung duna tay ikatabang, nganong di man ta motabang. Dili man ni tungod sa modagan ka o dili. Kung kinasingkasing imong pagtabang, motabang gyod ka sa imong kapwa,” he added.

The former PNP chief was in Cebu since yesterday (October 7). He watched the basketball match of the Cebu City Sharks against Makati Skyscrapers for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).