‘The Phantom of the Opera’ returns to Manila

The world’s most popular musical, “The Phantom of the Opera,” makes a long-awaited return to Manila and will premiere at The Theatre at Solaire for a limited season from Feb. 20, 2019. Tickets go on public sale Oct. 8 on ticketworld.com.ph.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber blockbuster has won over 70 major awards, including seven Tonys on Broadway and four Olivier Awards in the West End.

“We are very excited to be able to bring the show back to Manila for its many faithful fans, as well as for those who have never had the chance to see this legendary show,” said James Cundall, chief executive officer of Lunchbox Theatrical Productions and producers of the Asian tour of the production, which also visits Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

With 130 cast, crew and orchestra members, jaw-dropping scenery, breathtaking special effects and more than 230 costumes by the late international designer late Maria Björnson, “The Phantom of the Opera” contains some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous and stirring music, including “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Think of Me” and “Music of the Night.”

Visit www.thephantomoftheopera.com, www.andrewlloydwebber.com, www.reallyuseful.com. “The Phantom of the Opera” is presented in Manila by Concertus Manila and produced by Lunchbox Theatrical Productions. Call 8919999; visit ticketworld.com.ph.