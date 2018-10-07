UV Baby Lancers, a game away from outright finals berth in Cesafi secondary basketball

The University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers are just a win away from claiming an outright spot in the finals of the high school division of the 2018 Cesafi basketball tournament as they survived the Don Bosco Greywolves, 79-75, on Sunday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

With star forward Joshua Yerro serving his one game suspension, Popoy Actub and Gabriel Cometa took on the scoring chores with the former scoring 14 points and hauling down 12 rebounds while the latter put up 18 markers.

UV now holds an 8-0 mark, with the University of San Jose-Recoletos standing in their way of a sweep on Thursday.

The University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters, meanwhile, won their eighth in nine games with a thrilling 65-53 win over the Cebu Eastern College Dragons. Justine Mondares continues to get the green light to shoot from deep, as he connected on 5-of-16 from three for 16 points.

In the last high school game of the afternoon, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles outlasted the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 55-52, to keep their chances for the Final Four alive.

Ateneo de Cebu is now at 4-3 while USC lost their second straight and dropped to 5-3.