Jeepney drivers warned against joining transport strike

The government warned on Sunday that it would not tolerate jeepney drivers who would join a transportation strike that might happen within the month.

Several transportation operators have announced their plan to hold a transport strike due to the continuous increase in fuel prices.

Operators said the impending strike is their version of ‘Red October,’ the alleged plot to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

However, a joint statement issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), stated that “The [Public Utility Vehicle] operator shall not resort to [a] cessation of service” and that “the rule of law would be enforced if the pending transport strike continues.”

“The law clearly states that being granted public transport franchises is a privilege and a public responsibility, and violating this responsibility will result to sanctions,” the government agencies emphasized.

“The riding public does not deserve the inconvenience the transport strike will bring,” they added.

Under the memorandum, a demonstration of protest against any government decision or action will be “under pain of suspension or cancelation of the authority to operate granted by the Board.”

Both the DOTr and the LTFRB said they are open to a “rational and reasonable dialogue” with transportation groups