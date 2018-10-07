Melindo fails to dethrone foe in Japan

ALA Boxing Gym’s Milan “El Metodico” Melindo faltered in his bid to dethrone unbeaten Japanese WBC world light flyweight champion Ken Shiro after losing in a seventh round technical knockout in their world title fight in Yokohama, Japan Sunday evening.

Although he was not knocked out in the fight, Melindo suffered a deep cut in his left eye that prompted the ring physician to stop the bout at the 2:47 mark of the second round upon seeing that Melindo was no longer fit to continue the fight.

The 26-year-old Shiro improved his unbeaten record to 14 wins with eight knockouts while Melindo, a former IBF world light flyweight champion, absorbed his fourth defeat in 37 wins, 13 knockouts without a draw.