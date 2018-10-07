Pamilya Roces makes “nakakalokang” debut on GMA telebabad

WITH a successful string of well-received family dramas, GMA Network once again unveils a new spectacle that is all set to make its “nakakalokang” debut on primetime, Pamilya Roces.

On the outside, Pamilya Roces is perfectly happy and whole. They have wealth, power, and they own the biggest jewelry empire in the country. But that is just an illusion, because the truth is that the patriarch has not just one, not two, but three families!

And when he unfortunately gets a heart attack, each of his families rush to his side. With this revelation, things get complicated. Suddenly, three women and five sisters find their lives outrageously and well, hilariously, intertwined.

The series showcases different perspectives of a family that viewers will find amusing, but more importantly, witness relatable scenes that will tug at their heartstrings and endear them to its characters all throughout.

The patriarch of the Roces clan is Rodolfo played by Roi Vinzon. He is rich, easily tempted, and the founder of Roces Group of Companies. Oh, and he is also the root cause of this entire family drama.

Making the series more interesting is The Legal Family, headed by Miss Universe 1969 Ms Gloria Diaz as Natalia Austria-Roces, Rodolfo’s wife. She is beautiful, sophisticated and a former model who comes from a well-off family. Natalia has a very supportive sister, Camilla Austria, played by Snooky Serna. Camilla is kind, down-to-earth and treats Rodolfo’s stepchildren well. Rodolfo has two beautiful daughters. His eldest is Crystal Rose Roces-Javellana, played by top Kapuso actress, Carla Abellana. She has always been independent and is being groomed to be the next CEO of their company. Her greatest fear is not living up to people’s expectations, especially of her father’s. Kapuso IT Girl, Gabbi Garcia plays Jade Roces, the younger daughter. Spoiled, and very self-absorbed, she is a famous social media influencer and her personality often clashes with her father.

Rodolfo’s Second Family is composed of Violet Balocboc, played by Elizabeth Oropesa, a former kontesera who became a backup dancer. She will later on use her daughter, Amber Balocboc, played by Sophie Albert to get a larger share of Rodolfo’s wealth. Amber Balocboc was the result of her parents’ one-night stand. She is the main contra vida in Crystal’s life, both in power and in love.

But wait, there’s more!

Playing equally vital roles are the members of The Third Family: Ana Roces as Lily Renacia, Rodolfo’s true love and the mother of Pearl and Amethyst. Shaira Diaz plays Amethyst Roces. She is the youngest “sister” who is charming, smart, clingy and sweet to Rodolfo. Playing her first Kapuso role is versatile actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith as Pearl Renacia. She is technically not a Roces, but she’s creative, clever, and not afraid to stand up for what is right, especially for her half-sister, Amethyst.

Joining the powerhouse ensemble are the men in the Roces Family: Rocco Nacino is Hugo Javellana, Crystal’s cariñosong husband who is currently one of the family company’s executives. He and Amber will have a secret affair; Andre Paras is Gareth Austria, Camilla’s adopted son. He is handsome, smart, and often avoids any sort of conflict with anyone. Eventually, he and Pearl will fall in love with each other.

Adding fun and excitement in the series are the allies of the Roces Family: Christian Bautista is Ralph Gomez, the Roces family’s trusted lawyer. He’s a good listener and confidante, especially to Crystal whom he secretly has feelings for; Mika Dela Cruz as Chanel Rosales, Jade’s best friend who is also an influencer oozing with confidence and loves being the center of attention; Manolo Pedrosa as Gil Figueroa, a budding photographer who pursues Jade but gets rejected.

“Pamilya Roces” is the primetime comeback of multi-awarded director Joel Lamangan. The show’s creative team is composed of creative director Roy Iglesias; creative consultant Agnes Uligan; headwriter and concept creator Denoy Navarro Punio; writers Renei Dimla, John Kenneth De Leon; and brainstormers Marlon Miguel, Evie Macapugay, Dantes Usman.

This original series, created by the GMA Drama group, is headed by the SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Redgie A. Magno, AVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Senior Program Manager Redgynn Alba and Executive Producer Darling Torres.

Don’t miss the much-awaited premiere of Pamilya Roces, weeknights beginning October 8 after “Onanay” on GMA Telebabad. (PR)