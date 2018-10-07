PINK OCTOBER: Mall clinic converted into a Pink Room

THE mall clinic of SM City Cebu is converted into a Pink Room every Tuesdays and Thursdays of October where doctors from different hospitals and organizations take turns to conduct free breast examination, consultation, and counselling for shoppers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. October is also the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Room is designed for breast cancer survivors, their families and friends through the full support of ICanServe Foundation.

Pink Room is also a tribute to all cancer patients and their families who have underwent such dilemma in fighting for breast cancer, an all-out support of ICan Serve Foundation was poured out to make this advocacy available to mall shoppers.

The ICanServe Foundation is an advocacy group that empowers women with breast cancer and women cancer-related information so they can have a voice in their own health care. It offers hope so women will not feel alone in their journey. Volunteers are cancer survivors willing to share their light with other patients and survivors so that their path is better lit, and the journey, lighter.

The Pink Room is located at the second level of The Northwing (Breastfeeding Station/Mall Clinic). /PR