Kepco celebrates Int’l Coastal Cleanup Day

In support of the local celebration of the International Coastal Cleanup Day, at least 25 employees of Kepco SPC Power Corporation in Barangay Colon, Naga City, Cebu, together with the volunteers from its host barangay, conducted a cleanup along the coastal areas of Colon, last September 22.

This is the third coastal cleanup activity conducted by the company to help the community and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) attain its common goal of collecting trash littering along the coastline to achieve a cleaner and healthier environment.

Right after the cleanup, the Kepco SPC employees then proceeded to Sitio Canhambay of the same barangay for the tree planting activity with 50 mango seedlings.

Both programs are conducted quarterly as part of the company’s Integrated Environmental Management and Monitoring Plan under Environmental Programs.

Kepco SPC has always been an environmental advocate, observing compliance in undertaking environmental programs and environmental outreach activities. /PR