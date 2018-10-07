Pink Barbie for a cause

SM City Cebu and ICanServe Foundation bring back the Pink Barbie exhibit in celebration of Pink October, also known as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Pink Barbie exhibit will feature 34 Barbie dolls clothed in glamorous designs by graduating students of USC Fashion Design and members of Fashion Association of Cebu’s Elite Talents (FACET).

Shoppers are encouraged to adopt a specially designed pink gowned Barbie for the benefit of ICanServe Foundation, Inc.

The exhibit will run from October 15 to 21 at the Northwing Atrium.

The month called Pink October will end with a healing mass on October 28 at 9 a.m. at the Northwing Atrium to be offered for breast cancer patients still undergoing treatment and cancer survivors and warriors. /PR