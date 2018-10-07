Canoy Manigos falters in Mexico

OMEGA Boxing Gym’s Jason “Dillinger” Canoy Manigos fell short in his campaign in Mexico after getting knocked out in the third round against the heavily favored Luis “Pantera” Nery in their 12-rounder World Boxing Council (WBC) silver bantamweight title showdown in Tijuana yesterday.

Canoy Manigos, who is known for fighting abroad, suffered a heavy blow when Nery asserted his ring prowess and why he is the reigning WBC World bantamweight king by stopping the Balamban town native in the 2:44 mark of the third round.

Canoy Manigos suffered his ninth loss and his very first defeat via a knockout which tainted his record of 27 wins, 19 knockout victories, and two draws.

Nery, on the other hand, improved his unbeaten record to 27 wins with 21 knockout and no draw.

It was Canoy Manigos’ second consecutive loss following his February 8 bout against Hiroaki Teshigawara of Japan where he fought and lost via unanimous decision for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific bantamweight title in Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

It was noticeable even in the first round who between the two boxers was dictating and winning the bout after Canoy Manigos was decked in the first round when he got hit by Nery’s left straight.

But just like any Filipino ring warrior, Canoy Manigos stood back on his feet and fought toe-to-toe.

In the second round, Canoy Manigos showed some good outing by landing counter punches but in the third round, Nery started to land his combinations cleanly. The Cebuano boxer tried to retaliate but was overwhelmed by the Mexican champion’s relentless assault which prompted the referee to stop the carnage.

Canoy Manigos is the sixth Filipino boxer who became Nery’s victim inside the ring. The other five Filipino boxers who lost to the Mexican champion were Arthur Villanueva, Jether Oliva, John Mark Apolinario, Richie Mepranum and Raymond Tabugon.