Duterte’s health is a public matter – SWS poll

MAJORITY of Filipinos think that President Rodrigo Duterte’s state of health is a public matter, the latest Social Weather Survey (SWS) showed Sunday.

The survey done from September 15 to 23, 2018, showed that 61 percent said that the President’s “state of health is a public matter that is why the public should be informed of everything about this” while 33 percent believe that Duterte’s health condition “is a private matter that is why the public does not need to be informed of everything about this.”

SWS said that they presented respondents with the question: Alin sa dalawang pangungusap na ito ang pinakamalapit sa inyong opinyon tungkol sa lagay ng kalusugan ni Pang. Duterte?: Ang lagay ng kalusugan ni Pang. Duterte ay pampublikong paksa kung kaya’t dapat ipaalam sa mamamayan ang lahat ng bagay tungkol dito; ang lagay ng kalusugan ni Pang. Duterte ay pribadong paksa kung kaya’t hindi kailangang ipaalam sa mamamayan ang lahat ng bagay tungkol dito; walang sapat na kaalaman upang makapagbigay ng opinyon).

The SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 respondents, 18 years old and above, nationwide.

The sample includes 600 in Balance Luzon, and 300 each in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

It has a sampling margin error of ±3% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.