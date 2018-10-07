USC gains top spot

The defending champions University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors showed that they haven’t lost their hunger for another title in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) collegiate football competition with a 1-0 edging of the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Earlier in the day, University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers ended their game with a 1-all draw.

The Warriors made the Green Booters stay at the top a short one after they took over the position with six points coming from a 2-0-0 win-loss-draw record.

A converted penalty by Aldrich Pelenio with just six minutes into the match spelled doom for the Green Booters. The penalty resulted when UV’s Marlou Bongator tackled Steven Patalinghug inside the penalty box.

The Green Booters dropped to the second spot with a record of 1-1-1 as they failed to add to their four points.

UC and USPF share the third spot with identical records of 0-1-2 which gave both teams two points apiece.

UC scored first courtesy of Harvey Dungog in the 12th minute while USPF scored the equalizer also via a penalty kick taken by Janry Acaso.