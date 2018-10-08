Two SUVs, one automobile caused slow traffic after collision

Two sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and an automobile collided in the southbound lane of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) on Monday morning (October 8).

Francisco Ouano, chief of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), said the accident happened at past 8 a.m. No person was injured in the incident

Ouano added that the incident resulted to slow traffic in CSCR but only for a brief period.

“The area is now cleared so traffic resumed to its normal flow,” said Ouano.