Duterte fired Mocha – source

Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson was fired, INQUIRER.net has learned.

A source privy to the information said President Rodrigo Duterte fired Uson.

“Sumobra na. Abusado masyado at arogante,” the source told INQUIRER.net.

The source said Duterte told Special Assistant to the President Chrtistopher “Bong” Go to call Uson and tell her she was fired.

“Since she was fired last September, di na siya kinausap ni Presidente,” the source said.

“Ganoon naman si Presidente kapag napuno na di na kinakausap ang isang opisyal kasi harmful na siya sa bansa at sa Pangulo,” the source added.

The source said some Presidential Communications Operations Office officials and employees asked the President to fire Uson.

Uson announced her resignation in a Senate hearing on October 3.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Uson and is waiting for her reaction.

Sought for comment, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said, “She resigned effective Oct. 3.”