Cebu City officials express worry over spate of killings

Officials of the Cebu City Government planned to lobby before the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate allegations that cops are involved in the spate of killings in Cebu.

Cebu City South District Representative Rodrigo “Bebot” Abellanosa said that the alleged involvement of the police is a big concern that the police leadership should address.

Aside from finding the situation as alarming, Abellanosa added that there is a better way to handle the drug problem in Cebu if indeed the police are responsible in the killings.

“It’s a really big worry that these things are happening, which did not happen before,” said Abellanosa.

For her part, Councilor Margot Osmeña found it ironic that the day when five men were killed in Barangay Malubog, Cebu City, was the same day when Cebu was declared a Justice Zone by the Supreme Court.

Councilor Dave Tumulak expressed fear over the worsening drug problem in Cebu City, suggesting to drug addicts and sellers to stay away from the city.

“I ask the drugs users, drug pushers and druglords to stay away from Cebu City. Hatagan natog chance ang Cebu City na malinawon,” said Tumulak.

On the other hand, Councilor Jun Alcover urged authorities to conduct a serious investigation and described Cebu City as a ‘crime city’.

“This is a very serious problem, dili nani nga komedya nga problema,” said Alcover.

Councilor Joel Garganera expressed worry over the spate of killings and encouraged the police and even the media to investigate the problem.