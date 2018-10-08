Sibonga police to coordinate with Talisay authorities in former village chief slay

The Sibonga police station is now coordinating with the Talisay City police station in the investigation of the killing of former village chief Marc Ferdinand “Dindin” Bas.

Bas previously served as village chief of Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City. His son, Art Stephen, who also served as a councilman in the same barangay, was killed in an ambush inside his vehicle last July.

SPO4 Darline Banogon, deputy chief of Sibonga police station, said they have yet to determine the motive of the crime.

“Bag-o paman gud na siya nagpuyo dinhi. Dili gyud na siya taga Sibonga wala kaayo information bahin niya ug iyahang pagpuyo dinhi,” said Banogon.

Bas sustained multiple gunshot wounds on his upper body. He was found dead by his live-in partner at past 6 a.m. on Monday (October 3).

“Makita nato nga naay kalagot gyud base sa mga samad pinusilan,” said Banogon.