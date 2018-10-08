Capitol allows City Hall to use land for construction of shuttle terminal in I.T. Park

The Cebu Provincial Government has allowed Cebu City to use a parcel of land owned by the province for free.

The lot will be used as a terminal for the shuttle service of the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) workers in I.T. Park.

Governor Hilario Davide III said he has yet to receive the letter from Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña before they can forge a memorandum of agreement in developing the area.

“I spoke with the mayor atong Saturday and he asked me if the lot can be used and I said yes kay wa ma na gamita pa nato,” Davide said.

Osmeña lobbied for the shuttle service for BPO workers after call center agent Loraine Temple was shot dead on Thursday dawn (October 4) while walking along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo.

Temple reportedly resisted in giving her bag to robbers.

Davide said developing a shuttle service terminal in the area will also benefit the province since “a significant number of BPO workers come from the towns in the province.”