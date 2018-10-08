Fortuna: Party still connected to PDP-Laban amid plan to ally with HNP

Despite plans of joining the regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna clarified that they would still stick to the ruling party PDP-Laban.

Fortuna, who will be seeking reelection in next year’s elections, said they continue to adhere to the programs and policies of PDP-Laban.

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, together with other officials, took an oath as members of PDP Laban in 2017.

On Oct. 20, 2018, they will take an oath as part of HNP which was founded by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Fortuna said having alliances with both the national and regional party will help strengthen their political bid in 2019.