In defense of Magpale, Davide asks critics: ‘What old?’

Don’t count her out.

Responding to claims that Vice Governor Agnes Magpale is too old for public service, Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said her running mate in next year’s elections is still very capable and qualified to serve the people even for the next nine years.

Davide defended Magpale against a youth group in Cebu’s third district which endorsed Former Liloan Mayor Duke Frasco for governor.

The group described Frasco as “younger and more energetic.”

Davide added that his party’s line up for next year’s elections is already complete.