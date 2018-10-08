Meca clarifies meaning of ‘drug-cleared’ status

Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief Ivy Durano-Meca on Monday (October 8) clarified that the areas they declared as “drug-cleared” are not totally free from illegal drugs.

Instead, the classification means that the drug problem has been neutralized through the community-based treatment program.

Meca responded to the query of Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), on why Bogo City was declared “drug-cleared.”

Meca said Bogo City passed the assessment of the drug clearing oversight committee.

There are over 200 declared drug-cleared barangays in the province.