Meca clarifies meaning of ‘drug-cleared’ status
Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief Ivy Durano-Meca on Monday (October 8) clarified that the areas they declared as “drug-cleared” are not totally free from illegal drugs.
Instead, the classification means that the drug problem has been neutralized through the community-based treatment program.
Meca responded to the query of Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), on why Bogo City was declared “drug-cleared.”
Meca said Bogo City passed the assessment of the drug clearing oversight committee.
There are over 200 declared drug-cleared barangays in the province.
