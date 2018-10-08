Landslide evacuees join DOLE’s emergency employment program

Landslide evacuees have availed of the emergency employment program organized by the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7).

Around 357 evacuees from the Enan Chiong Activity Center (ECAC), Naga National High School, APO cement gym and Colon Elementary School registered under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program on Monday (October 8).

They will be rendering at least 8 hours of work as repackers at the Naga City Hall and evacuation centers. The evacuees will receive a minimum wage of P386.

TUPAD is a component of DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program.