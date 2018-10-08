Man killed in road incident in Mandaue City

A motorcycle rider died after he was accidentally hit by a water tanker truck in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City on Sunday dawn (October 8).

The fatality was identified as Dominic Cuba, 26.

SPO1 Joel Catabas, traffic field investigator of Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said that Cuba was riding on board a motorcycle driven by his cousin, Ricky Beñaloga, 27. Cuba was thrown from the motorcycle after it crashed into a traffic island.

The truck, driven by Geraldo Emnacin, 46, ran over Cuba which resulted to his sudden death.

The investigator said the driver was apparently intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Both Beñaloga and Emnacin are now under the custody of police authorities.