Mocha: I will run in 2019

Resigned Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson has finally announced that she would seek an elective post in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Oo, tatakbo na ako,” Uson said in an interview at the Senate on Monday.

“Kasi kung ako ngang ganitong klaseng tao ay sinisiraan ng ganyan, paano na ‘yung mga walang boses. Kaya dapat magkaroon ng boses ang ordinaryong Pilipino,” she said.

(Because if somebody like me is being smeared that way, what more those who doesn’t have a voice. That’s why ordinary Filipinos should have a voice.)

She said she would run in next year’s elections but could not say yet what position.

Uson was reacting to an earlier INQUIRER.net report, quoting sources, who said she was allegedly fired by President Rodrigo Duterte.

She branded the report as “fake news” supposedly meant to stop her from any plans in 2019.

Asked if she would seek a Senate seat, Uson said: “Wala, hindi ko pa po alam e (No, I still don’t know know yet). Pero sure na po (But it’s sure already).”

She said however she has yet to consult Mr. Duterte on her plans.

“Hindi ko pa po talaga alam basta sure na tatakbo po tayo kasi nakakapikon na e. Kailangan kong ipaglaban ‘yung mga ang ordinaryong tao,” Uson added.

(I still don’t really know yet but we are sure that we are running because it’s exasperating already. I need to fight for ordinary people.)

It was also in the Senate during a budget a hearing last week when Uson announced her resignation as Assistant Secretary of Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Uson was at the Senate again this Monday, this time, to interview Senator JV Ejercito and meet with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

“Magtatanong lang (Will just ask), consult-consult,” she said when asked why she would meet with Sotto.