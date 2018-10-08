City Hall probes reports on issuance of fake tax registration certificates

The Cebu City Government is now working with the Bureau of Internal Revenue in Central Visayas (BIR – 7) in investigating reports on the proliferation of fake tax registration certificates.

Lawyer Eleodoro Diaz IV, the acting city assessor, said they received information that fake Electronic Certificate Authorizing Registration (eCARs) are were by fixers, who are believed to be working for the city government.

eCARs are used as proof that a property ahs been cleared of all tax obligation during its transfer to a new owner.

“We, together with BIR – 7, are now validating all information we got, including those involving alleged fixers working in City Hall,” said Diaz.