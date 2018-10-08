Man shot dead in Mandaue
By Benjie B. Talisic, Jessa Mae O. Sotto, Norman Mendoza |October 08,2018 - 05:54 PM
A 59-year-old member of the Barangay Public Safety Office (BPSO) in Mandaue City was shot dead in Barangay Cubacub around 5 p.m. today (October 8).
Police identified the victim as Paulino Vega who sustained gunshot wounds on his body causing his immediate death.
According to police, two motorcycle-riding men shot him.
