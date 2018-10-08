Mangrove Eco Park to rise in Mandaue City

The Mandaue City government is planning to put up a Mangrove Eco Park on an 18-hectare mangroves area in Barangay Paknaan.

The Eco Park is designed to have a 1.7 kilometer boardwalk loop that is made from bamboo, three viewing decks and three watch towers.

Architect Charlene Cañete of the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO) said that the project is estimated to cost around P17 million which will be shared by the city and the national government.

Cañete said that aside from aesthetics, the Eco Park is also designed to provide an area for aquaculture that is expected to provide livelihood to Paknaan residents.

But before the project could formally start, Cañete said there is a need for informal settlers to vacate areas that will form part of the Eco Park.

“The area is a protected area already and they are not supposed to be there,” said Cañete.