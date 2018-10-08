USC rules Cesafi taekwondo 

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors Taekwondo Team bagged the most gold medals in the overall standings of the 18th Cebu Schools Athletics Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Taekwondo tournament last Sunday at the SM Seaside City Cebu.

The Warriors bagged a total of 11 gold medals and one silver to top the College Division.

USC also bagged 11 golds, two silvers and one bronze medal to rule the High School Division.

The University of Cebu (UC) finished second in both divisions.

The Webmasters finished with a 7-1-0 (gold- silver-bronze) tally in the College Division and a 9-13-0 haul in the High School Division.

Third placer in the Collegiate Division was the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, finishing with a 3-1-0 record.

Newcomers University of Cebu-Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) had a 3-1-1 tally to finish third in the High School Division.