2003-Cebu Landmasters, 1990-Bayfront bag SHAABAA titles

THE 2003-Cebu Landmasters and the 1990-Bayfront overcame their respective opponents to emerge as champions of their respective divisions at the conclusion of the 23rd SHAABAA basketball tournament last Sunday at the Magis Eagles Arena in Canduman, Mandaue City.

Batch 2003 took full advantage of the absence of 2007’s stalwart Leigh Dixon to rout the latter, 82-52, in the deciding Game 3 to capture the Division B crown.

Daryle Tan had his way, piling up 22 points and 16 rebounds while Justin Huang added 21 markers and eight boards to carry the fight for 2003. Moncrief Rogado also added 13 points in the runaway win.

In Division A, Batch 1990 edged the 1997-Top Shift Motors, 51-46, to nab the championship.

Many-time MVP Dave Lim was his usual brilliant self as he collected 17 points and an incredible 25 rebounds to carry his team to the championship once again.

Grant Go, Glenn Yusingco and Dennis Que all combined for 22 points to help 1990 emerge victorious in the fiercely contested series.