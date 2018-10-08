UCLM improves to 2-0 in senior men’s division of PTL-Cebu
The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu/Mandaue (UCLM) continues to surge in the Philippine Taekwondo League – Cebu as it logged its second straight victory last Sunday at SM Seaside City Cebu.
UCLM nipped powerhouse UC-Main, 88-82, to go up 2-0 (win-loss) and earn the solo lead in the senior men’s division of the team-style inter-school taekwondo competition.
The University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) trails UCLM at second place with an even 1-1 slate while UC-Main and the University of Visayas (UV) share the bottom of the standings with identical 0-1 records.
But it was not a bad day overall for UC-Main as it won four of its matches in the other divisions.
In the senior women’s division, UC-Main posted a 151-72 routing of UV for a 1-1 record. UV dropped to 0-2 while USJ-R currently leads in the division with a 3-0 slate.
UC-Main displayed its brilliance in the junior girls action after waylaying Gothong National High School, 136-67, to improve to 1-1. It also solidified its grip of the top spot of the standings in the junior boys division after a 129-109 win over the University of San Carlos.
In the cadet boys competition, UC-Main stayed within striking distance of the leading Abellana National School (3-0) after beating Leaton School, 77-70. UC-Main now has a 2-0 record.
In the cadet girls division, Pardo National School impressed defeated Rhema International School, 127-90.
The next PTL games will be on Oct. 28 at the SM City Consolacion.
