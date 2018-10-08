Author Solutions takes down Tech Mahindra

The Author Solutions Philippines Hardbacks continued their rise up the standings as they upset the Tech Mahindra Mighties, 66-60, in the Evo League division of the 2018 Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball last Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Hardbacks turned things around in the second canto, where they outscored the Mighties, 23-10, to take a 37-29 lead before holding on in the second half to win their fifth game in eight tries.

Donald de Leon led the team with 18 points and eight rebounds while Ryan Flores put up 17 points and 10 boards to go with two blocks, two assists and a steal.

The Mighties fell to 6-2 (win-loss).

In the Evo League, Matthew Grafilo exploded for a whopping 36 points to help the Kyocera Frontiers edge the Dyninno Jets in overtime, 85-84.

Ariel Edera was just as impressive, tallying 25 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in a thrilling win that gave Kyocera its seventh win in eight games, good for second place.

Dyninno dropped to 4-3.

The RN SSI Warriors also dropped the Bombardier Grey Wolves, 85-52, to improve to 3-6 and bring the latter to 1-9.

In the lone Elite Classic match, the Convergys Converters took down the Wipro Tigers, 77-71, to gain a tie for third place in the standings at 7-3.