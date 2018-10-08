Mother of six jailed for drug peddling

A mother of six was arrested in a buy-bust operation in her residence in Barangay Lorega San Miguel, Cebu City late on Monday afternoon (October 8) for the possession of 30 grams of suspected shabu.

The drugs confiscated from Jovi Mosequera was valued at P354,000, said Chief Insp. Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of the Parian Police Station.

Mosequera of Sitio Camansi in Barangay Lorega said in a separate interview that she assumed her common-law-husband Josan Sanchez’ livelihood after he was arrested for the same offense last year.

Albotra said that Mosequera is considered as a high-value target at their precinct’s level.

Elements of Drug Enforcement Unit of the Parian Police Station and the Cebu City Police Office confiscated six meduim pack of suspected shabu from Mosequera’s possession.