Dad on driver’s license confiscation measure: I’m ready to face legal action

BEING the proponent of the ordinance authorizing the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) to confiscate licenses of erring motorists, Councilor Eugenio Gabuya said that he was ready to face any legal action regarding the passing of the ordinance at the City Council.

Gabuya was referring to the ordinance Authorizing the Confiscation of Driver’s License of Motorist Found in Violation of Any of the Existing Traffic Laws, Ordinances, Rules and Regulations in Cebu City.

“As far as Cebu City is concerned, it is approved and acted by the City Council. It is presumed to be valid and in order. Only the court can declare if it’s legal or not,” said Gabuya.

“I’m (okay and ready to face possible complaints) because it went through the right process. It went through a public hearing, and the city legal,” he added.

His ordinance was approved by the council during their regular session last Tuesday (October 2), voting 10 – 6, for its enactment.

But an official from the central office of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Metro Manila, who refused to be identified, reportedly warned the city government that implementing such ordinance violates the Land Transportation Code or Republic Act 4136.

He cited Paragraph 5, Section 4 of RA 4136 that only deputized agents, such as enforcers from LTO, are given authority to confiscate the license of an erring driver, and those violating it may face complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman.