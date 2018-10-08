Magpale good for nine more years – Davide

Vice Gov. Agnes Magpale may have aged, but her leadership skills remain timeless.

Gov. Hilario Davide III said this in defense of Magpale,whom critics had purportedly doubted to be fit for reelection because of her age.

Magpale is on her second term as vice governor and is 76 years of age.

“Look at the vice governor karon. Kalig-on pa anang vice gov (The vice governor is still very strong). She is still good even for nine years,” Davide said on Monday.

Davide and Magpale are running mates for the third time as they decided to make a reelection bid in next year’s midterm elections.

“Wala lang na sila kakuha how she works. Sa iyang work ethic lang, ngilngig kaayo na si vice gov uy (They just do not understand how she works. The vice governor has very laudable work ethics),” Davide said.

Davide’s defense of Magpale as a leader were made as his reaction to last week’s statement from a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman in Cebu’s third district saying that the youth “want a young and energetic leader to hold Cebu Province’s second highest position.”

SK CHAIRMAN PUSHES FRASCO

Monching Makiling, SK chairperson of Barangay Pandacan in Pinamungajan town, said in the statement that they found the best candidate for the vice governor’s post in 37-year-old Cebu Port Authority Commissioner Duke Frasco.

Frasco was the mayor of Liloan town for three terms from 2007 until 2016 and the son-in-law of former governor and now third district representative Gwendolyn Garcia.

Garcia recently affirmed her bid to run for governor of Cebu during the 2019 midterm elections.

Frasco, for his part, confirmed that he was offered by One Cebu to be Garcia’s running mate.

“I am humbled to receive the offer from One Cebu, and the vote of confidence from the youth to run as Vice Governor. I am grateful that they recognize my accomplishments despite my youth and only three consecutive terms as Mayor,” Frasco said in a statement.

“However, there remains much to be done in Liloan and North of Cebu. I will continue consultations with our people to determine where I may serve best,” he added.

Meanwhile Davide said that he was all set to face Garcia in the 2019 elections.

He said his lineup for the provincial positions were filled up and he planned to file his certificate of candidacy on Monday, Sept. 15.